Bella Hadid Announced As New Face Of TAG Heuer — See Stunning Pic

Bella Hadid was just announced as the new face of TAG Heuer and we could not be more excited! The super model looks gorgeous in the new campaign photo and it is so fierce. What do you guys think of Bella’s latest campaign?

Is there anything Bella Hadid, 20, can’t do? The supermodel is on to her latest venture and she just announced that she is officially the new face of TAG Heuer — how cool is that? She announced the news with a feisty picture of herself biting her boxing glove with a cool TAG watch on, and we’re obsessed. What do you guys think of the news?

The new TAG Heuer campaign, #DontCrackUnderPressure, is the perfect campaign for Bella because she’s so edgy and beats to her own drum, so we couldn’t think of a more perfect candidate. The campaign shot is amazing and she’s not wearing any makeup while she has her hair slicked back in a bun and she’s only wearing a black bra and a boxing glove, which she’s biting.

Bella is so excited about her latest gig, saying, “I don’t stop, I don’t crumble and I certainly #DontCrackUnderPressure ! Thank you Tag for the warm welcome to the family and making me the new face of @tagheuer !by my lil birdie @cassblackbird.” Meanwhile, the brand can’t stop gushing about Bella saying, “She’s effortlessly elegant, incredibly talented and has plenty of #DontCrackUnderPressure spirit!” They even described Bella as having “sparkling, young talent.”

The new TAG Heuer campaign is all about breaking the rules, “we constantly push boundaries to offer you highly innovative timepieces and moments full of adrenalin. Like our ambassadors, make your own rules, create your own path and don’t crack under pressure.”

Wow, how amazing is Bella’s new campaign for the watch brand? Do you love it as much as we do?

