Bella Hadid Still Struggling With The Weeknd Breakup: It’s Been ‘Hard’ For A While

Bella Hadid is done hiding her feelings about her emotional split from The Weeknd. The model didn’t hold back in a new interview, Feb. 13, when she revealed that her first breakup ‘hurt’ because she loved Abel. Bella recognized that life without him will be hard, but she has to find a way to pull through. Read her candid confession.

Bella Hadid, 20, is ready to talk about her split from her ex, The Weeknd, 26. After months of staying quiet, Bella revealed that although she may have looked like she handled their split with ease, that couldn’t be further from the truth. “It was my first breakup — or second, next to the horse — and so public,” Bella explained of their Nov. 2016 split in an interview with Teen Vogue, Feb. 13. “As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily.” But, there’s more…

As for how she feels right now? — “It’ll be hard for a while,” Bella admitted, adding, “Love hurts, but you have to pull through.” Despite the fact that her ex has moved on with Selena Gomez, 24, Bella continued to keep it classy. “But I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him,” she told the mag. “Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build.” How mature of Bella?

In case you were wondering about that first split that Bella referenced, she was talking about her horse, Lego. The model loves to ride horses, however, after an ongoing battle with Lyme disease that crushed her Olympic dreams at age 16, Bella decided that it was best to break away from her first true love, Lego, the mag explained. “When I had to sell him [Lego], it was like a breakup! I was really traumatized,” she revealed. So sad.

Before their split in Nov. 2016, Bella and The Weeknd were together for over a year. Their romance came to a screeching halt when the both stars claimed their schedules made it too hard to spend time with each other. Things got a little awkward when Bella and her ex had to share the runway at the Victoria’s secret Fashion Show just one month after their split in Dec. 2016. They kept things pretty amicable, per usual, and they even seemed to share a flirtatious moment when the singer couldn’t take his eyes off of the model. Bella slightly recognized that moment when she told the mag that “it played out on social media like a scene from a real-life soap opera, sparking a string of memes.” Wow.

While some thought there was hope for Abel and Bella after the VS Fashion Show, they got the shock of a lifetime when he was caught kissing Selena Gomez! The “Starboy” singer was photographed with Sel after a romantic date night in Santa Monica on Jan. 10, 2017. They couldn’t keep their hands off of each other, and the rest was history from there. Sel and The Weeknd have been going strong ever since, and here’s the proof — They jetted off to Italy for a romantic getaway at the end of Jan. 2017, and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Sel wants to impress her man with a lavish birthday gift when he turns 27 on Feb. 16! Get the scoop on that, right here!

