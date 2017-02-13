Amber Rose Dishes On Kissing Ex Wiz Khalifa After Val C. Split: Are They Back Together?

REX/Shutterstock

Heads turned when Amber Rose and her ex, Wiz Khalifa, locked lips on the red carpet of a pre-Grammys party on Feb. 11, but does it mean they’re rekindling their relationship after divorcing in 2014? Amber revealed the answer AND dished on her split from Val Chmerkovskiy in a new Instagram post — check it out!

WHAT is the deal with Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa?! Although the pair’s split was originally tumultuous, they’ve mostly been amicable in the last couple of years, and looked extra friendly at Clive Davis’ Grammys party on Feb. 11 — they were even photographed kissing on the red carpet! The PDA-filled evening came just one day after it was revealed Amber ended her relationship with Val Chmerkovskiy, too, so there was a LOT of questions about what was going on.

Rather than keep fans guessing for long, the 33-year-old took to Instagram to explain everything. No, she and Wiz aren’t back together. And, no, there’s no bad blood between her and Val!

🙏🏽 A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:42am PST

In Amber’s eyes, there’s nothing wrong with sharing a kiss with the man she was once married to. “Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for [our son] Sebastian,” she explained. “We’ve been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us.” She clarified that they are “very much still divorced.”

The Dancing With The Stars contestant had nothing but great things to say about her relationship with Val, as well. She explained that the romance simply ended for “personal reasons” and that the two still “care about each other tremendously.”

“Their relationship started out as nothing more than a showmance [on Dancing With The Stars],” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It became a brief reality before they realized that they are way better as friends.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Amber and Wiz kissing on the red carpet? Is it totally normal…or totally weird?

