Adele Reveals What Went Wrong In George Michael Grammys Tribute: I Was Devastated

Adele shocked the crowd at the 2017 Grammys, Feb. 12, when she dropped an f-bomb before cutting her George Michael tribute short. The singer realized that she had messed up the beginning of the song and had to restart the entire performance. After the emotional moment, Adele finally explained what really went wrong…

Adele, 28, ran into some major issues when she took the stage at the 2017 Grammys, Feb. 12, to pay tribute to the late George Michael. She put her own spin on his 1996 hit “Fastlove,” but unexpectedly stopped the performance after she realized something wasn’t right. “I was devastated by that, and my rehearsal — I did have a shaky rehearsal today,” she admitted to reporters in the Grammys press room after her performance, via PEOPLE. “But I have been working very hard on this tribute for him, every day.” She even told reporters that she found Michael to “be one of the truest icons,” after complimenting his striking good looks.

After she paused her tribute and dropped an F-bomb, Adele said “I know it’s live TV, I’m sorry,” before she was briefly cut off by a CBS censor. “I can’t do it again like last year. I’m sorry for swearing and I’m sorry for starting again. Can we please start it again?… I can’t mess this up for him,” she said before she apologized to Grammys producer, Ken Ehrlich. Adele was referring to her 2016 Grammys mishap when she said she couldn’t do it like “last year.”

In case you forgot, when Adele took the Grammys stage in 2016, her performance of “All I Ask” was disrupted by sound issues when piano mics fell onto the instrument’s strings. Fans were devastated and angry when her big moment was interrupted. And, she was obviously haunted by the moment because a production source even told the site that Adele was “super nervous” going into her tribute for Michael. There must’ve been major pressure on her shoulders because of the 2016 issue.

Although there were some issues, Adele ended up powering through the tribute and she put on a flawless performance. She even received a standing ovation from stars like Rihanna, 28, Chrissy Teigen, 31, and many more when she completed the song. When she took the stage again to accept one of her five Grammys of the night for “Song of the Year” [“Hello”], Adele spoke about the tribute. “I really do apologize for swearing,” she said adding, “George Michael, I love him. He means a lot to me, so I’m really sorry if I offended anyone anywhere.” It’s ok, Adele!

Adele’s tribute was her second performance of the night. Her first, which opened the Grammys, went off without a hitch. She performed “Hello” from her album 25 and it was amazing. Although she had some difficulties with her tribute performance, Adele had a great night overall! She took home four other Grammys which included: “Album of the Year” and “Best Pop Vocal Album” for her album, 25, and “Song of the Year”, “Record of the Year”, and “Best Pop Solo Performance”, all for her hit, “Hello”. We think Adele handled the situation with poise and respect!

