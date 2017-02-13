Adele Baffled She Beat Beyonce At Grammys: ‘What The F*** Does She Have To Do?’

REX/Shutterstock

Adele is still completely shocked that she won Album of the Year over Beyonce at the 2017 Grammys. In the press room after the show, Adele once again praised Beyonce, saying her album of the year was ‘Lemonade’ and not her own! You have to watch this speech!

“I spoke to her before just to let her know how honored and privileged I felt to be nominated alongside her, and we spoke afterward as well and she was very gracious and humble, as always, as we’ve come to expect,” Adele said backstage in the press room. “The reason I felt the need to say something was my album of the year was Lemonade. She is my icon of my whole life.”

She revealed to the press how she fell in love with Beyonce’s music when she was 11 years old. Being a Beyonce fan defined Adele’s teen years, and she doesn’t understand why Beyonce isn’t getting the recognition she deserves.

“For her to be making such relevant music for that long of a period and still effect all of us, it’s not just me,” she continued. “There’s friendships that I have that are completely defined in us being complete Beyonce stans, you know? I don’t take any f*cking sh*t when it comes to liking Beyonce. You can’t be in my life [if you don’t like Beyonce]. You simply can’t. I also felt like it was her time to win. My view is kind of, ‘What the f*ck does she have to do to win Album of the Year?’ That’s also how I feel. I felt like this album was — I said earlier — a side to her that we haven’t seen and I felt blessed to be brought into that situation. Obviously, the visual was new and, you know, and the Grammys are very traditional, but I just thought this year would be the year they would go for the tides. I’m, of course, very grateful having won it. But I felt the need, because I love her. I felt like she was more than worthy.”

Adele was just as stunned as the rest of the us when she won Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year over Queen Bey. During her acceptance speech for Album of the Year, Adele took a page out of the Mean Girls book and broke her Grammy in half to share with Beyonce. Her sweet words left Beyonce in tears. This is why Adele is truly the best.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Adele’s speech? Do you think Beyonce should have won?

