WWE ‘Elimination Chamber’ Results: Who Walked Out World Champ & More

Courtesy of WWE

The Road to WrestleMania headed right through the ‘Elimination Chamber,’ as the Superstars of WWE’s ‘SmackDown’ brand entered this hellacious cage to battle for the WWE title! Find out who walked out as champ and who barely walked out of the Elimination Chamber at all!

The stage was set: John Cena, 39, would put his newly-won WWE Championship on the line against AJ Styles, 39, The Miz, 36, Dean Ambrose, 31, Baron Corbin, 32, and Bray Wyatt, 29. The winner would go on to face Randy Orton, 36, for the title at WrestleMania. The chaos of these five men would be concealed in the steel of the Elimination Chamber, though the action nearly spilled out of the intimidating structure.

By the end of the match, it was Bray who was the champ! John was able to take down the Miz, which meant he only had to duke it out with Bray and AJ. However, he had his work cut out for him, since his fellow wrestlers were just as hungry for the win! After a vicious take-down, Bray celebrated his big moment by lifting his new diamond-encursted belt high in the sky!

Randy was busy earlier in the night, facing Luke Harper, 37. Luke, mad that Randy had slithered his way in between him and Bray to break up The Wyatt Family, was out for some personal revenge. However, the odds weren’t in Luke’s favor tonight, since Randy boasted to the crowd after hanging his competitor up to dry!

Revenge wasn’t just on Luke’s mind at Elimination Chamber. Becky Lynch, 30, was looking to deliver some payback on Mickie James, 37, for costing her the WWE SmackDown’s Women’s championship. And it worked out, since Becky was able to reverse her pinfall attempt to reclaim her title! Speaking of the title, Alexa Bliss, 25, defended it against Naomi, 29. However, Naomi ended up going home with the win, after defeating Alexa to become the NEW champ!

Nikki Bella, 33, finally got her hands on Natalya, 34, in a one-on-one singles match. This battle had been building since Survivor Series, when Natalya attacked Nikki to replace the Bella Twin in the event. A lot of jealously and trash-talking – with Natalya saying Nikki’s success was due to her romance with John Cena – followed, up until the bell rang for this match. It looks like these ladies will be fighting again, since they ended with a draw after a double count out!

American Alpha, feeling a bit cocky, seemed to invite disaster by saying they had no competition on SmackDown Live! Because of this boasting, they were thrown into a Tag Team Turmoil Match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles, defending against The Usos, The Ascension, The Vaudevillains, Breezango, and the former champs, Heath Slater, 33, and Rhyno, 41. Despite the odds, American Alpha ultimately reigned victorious, managing to survive long enough to retain their Tag Team titles!

What did you think about Elimination Chamber, HollywoodLifers? Did it make you excited for WrestleMania?

