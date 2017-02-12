William Bell & Gary Clark Jr Bring The Blues To The Grammys With Soulful Performance

Now, that’s music that moves the soul! There was plenty of R&B among the pop and rock at the 59th Grammy Awards on Feb. 9, courtesy of Gary Clark Jr. and William Bell. The young guitar star and legendary soul singer brought the blues with their amazing performance of ‘Born Under a Bad Sign’!

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards was a time to celebrate music legends and future stars, and that was seen when Gary Clark Jr., 32, joined William Bell, 77, for a powerful performance of the Albert King classic, ‘Born Under A Bad Sign.’ The guys definitely oozed coolness — dressed head to toe in black in the dimly lit Staples Center in Los Angeles — they held the star-studded crowd captivated. If you love music, you definitely loved that incredible performance.

If there was a theme of the night, it definitely was team-ups. Metallica was set to light up the stage alongside Lady Gaga, 30, while The Weeknd, 26, would perform his hit “Starboy” with Daft Punk. Nice. Plus, A Tribe Called Quest would share the mic with Anderson Paak, 31, while Keith Urban, 49, and Carrie Underwood, 33, would bring a bit of country flavor to the awards show.

This performance with William wasn’t the first Grammy team-up for Gary, as he performed with Keith Urban during the 2014 awards show. Unfortunately, this major national performance didn’t go too smoothly. While it wasn’t a major trainwreck, a nervous Gary screwed up the lyrics to Keith’s song, “Cop Car.” Oh no!

“I was freaking out the whole time,” Gary told the OC Register. “It seemed to go a bit unnoticed but I messed up the words and I was kind of freaked out that I would mess up the words for like how many ever people are watching the Grammys. So, yeah, I was a bit disappointed but it was fun.” Well, having fun is the whole point of playing music, right? Thankfully, he got a chance at redemption. He joined Chris Stapleton, 38, and Bonnie Raitt, 67, to honor the late B. B. King, and the tribute was flawless.

“I wouldn’t be doing what I am doing if it weren’t for guys like B.B. King. He paved the way,” he said. Fans of Gary will get a chance to see him take the blues to the next level on March 17, as that’s when he’ll drop his live album, Live In North America. If it’s anything like this performance with William, it should be a surefire hit.

What did you think about Gary and William’s performance, HollywoodLifers? Did you think it was a great song?