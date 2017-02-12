Kanye West Boycotting The Grammys? Kris Jenner Reveals The Truth

Kanye West said months ago that he would be boycotting the Grammys this year, but Kris Jenner revealed on E!’s red carpet coverage on Feb. 12 that there’s a very important reason why Kanye and Kim Kardashian will not be attending the Grammys, and it has nothing to do with a boycott.

“Well, actually, there’s been a rumor that he’s not coming for various reasons, but the truth is he’s got a big fashion show in New York because it’s New York Fashion Week right now and my entire family is back there,” Kris Jenner said on E! “Kim and some of the kids, Khloe, are on their way tomorrow. Kendall and Kylie are there. Kanye is back in New York City preparing for his big fashion show. He wishes he could be here.”

Kanye is up for 8 Grammys this year. If he wins any Grammys for The Life of Pablo, he won’t be there to make a shocking speech! Awards shows just aren’t the same without Kanye! Ye has been in New York getting ready for his latest Yeezy fashion show over Grammys weekend. He stepped out one day with platinum blonde hair, and the next it was back to brown. You know Ye has something big planned for his Yeezy show this year. He always goes all out.

The rapper said at his Oakland concert in Oct. 2016 he would be boycotting the Grammys this year if Frank Ocean was snubbed. Frank’s album, Blonde, was not nominated, but not because it wasn’t worthy. The album was released after the Grammys cutoff date.

The last time Kim and Kanye walked the red carpet at the Grammys was back in 2014. The couple flaunted all kinds of sexy PDA on the red carpet. Kim looked incredible in a long-sleeved gold gown. Maybe they’ll show up next year!

