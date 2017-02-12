Kendall Jenner ‘Pissed’ Over Love Life Rumors: If She Can’t Have Fun Now, Then When?

REX/Shutterstock

Who is Kendall Jenner seeing these days? None of your business. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY just how Kendall feels about everyone obsessing over her love life. Get the scoop here.

“Kendall [Jenner] is pissed that everybody is constantly speculating about who she is in love with,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “As far as she’s concerned, she’s young, and doesn’t have to be tied down to just one man. If she can’t have fun now, then when can she? Kendall thinks everyone should just mind their own business when it comes to who she is dating, or not, and concentrate on more important issues in the world, like hunger and poverty.”

Kendall really has every right to be pissed about the amount of attention that’s paid to her love life, seeing as she’s just a 21-year-old girl still figuring out what she wants. However, it’s easy for people to forget that, because she’s part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, one of the most famous families in the entire world. But the model actually plays her cards pretty close to the vest when it comes to who she is seeing, never having even confirmed if she’s dating her rumored beau A$AP Rocky, 28, who she is spotted with on a regular basis.

Before she was linked to the rapper, Kendall was rumored to have spent quality time with Nick Jonas, 24, Harry Styles, 23, and Jordan Clarkson, 24. If and when Kendall is ready to open up about her love life, we’re sure she’ll be happy to gush over “the one,” but until then it seems like she’s happy having fun with BFF Gigi Hadid, 21, and her other gorgeous friends. Live it up, Kendall!

HollywoodLifers, do you admire Kendall’s attitude toward her love life? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.