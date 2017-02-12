Tyga Wants To Buy Kylie Jenner A Huge Diamond for V-Day — Planning To Propose?

Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner may have to answer a very big question this Valentine’s Day, as HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that her beau Tyga is looking to get her a pretty nice piece of ice. Get all the details here.

“Tyga is planning on getting Kylie [Jenner] a huge piece of bling for Valentine’s Day,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He loves him some Kylie and wants to surprise, shock and literally stun her on V-Day and make it a day she’ll never forget.” That’s so romantic! So does that mean the 27-year-old rapper is proposing to his 19-year-old girlfriend? Not necessarily.

“He was watching TV the other night and kept seeing all these damn Valentine’s Day commercials,” the source continued. “That Kay Jeweler’s ‘Every Kiss Begins With Kay’ rhyme got him hooked. He was like, ‘Yup, I got to get Kylie some bling.'” Aw, so it’s a “just because” kind of jewelry present. That’s so Tyga.

“Only problem is that he’s got to ask Kris [Jenner] first,” the insider said. “She’s really been helping him get his finances under control and he consults her on some of the big ticket items he’d like to buy. He’s really trying to tone down his excessive spending this year and Kris has been a huge help in acquiring and managing his wealth.”

Even though Tyga may not be popping the question this Valentine’s Day, we know he loves Kylie so much. Honestly, it seems like all those two do these days is love on each other in every situation. They are so inseparable that Tyga and his son King Cairo, 4, even tagged along on the Kardashian-Jenner family vacation to Costa Rica in January.

Yes, the two are definitely goals when it comes to young love and if Tyga were to get down on one knee some day it would be absolutely perfect. An insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the rapper has already spoken to Kris about his intentions with Kylie, so who knows when it could happen!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga will propose to Kylie soon? Give us all your thoughts below!

