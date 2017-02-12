Tracy Morgan Returns To ‘SNL’ As Beyonce’s Baby & Slams Destiny’s Child

Courtesy of NBC

Encore! ‘SNL’ was chock-full of wild and hilarious sketches on Feb. 11, but there was one in particular that viewers couldn’t stop raving over! Tracy Morgan made his grand return to portray Beyonce’s baby and he totally SLAMMED Destiny’s child!

Saturday Night Live had a very special show planned for Feb. 11, treating viewers to all sorts of hilarious sketches inspired by pop culture and politics. However, there was one fan-favorite! Tracy Morgan and Kenan Thompson portrayed Beyonce‘s unborn twins in one wild skit. Doctor Alec Baldwin, 58, even had the honor of doing her ultrasound. The babies were loving their cozy womb, fully equipped with a recording studio! Tracy said he’s more like Bey, while Kenan said he was a total copy of Jay Z.” It was all kind words, until they totally dissed Destiny’s child!

Kenan was in a rush to make his grand entry to the world, explaining how he doesn’t want to burden his mom. Tracy then jokes, “She carried full-grown ladies for ten years and they were named Michelle [Williams] and Kelly [Rowland].” Yowza! The two continued with their comical antics, before dancing to their mother’s catchy jam “Crazy In Love!” Alec also served double-duty for the special occasion, reprising his hosting duties for the 17th time in his career.

This week, Melissa McCarthy, 46, stole the show while reprising her role of Press Secretary Sean Spicer, 45, trying to navigate extremely tough questions from the press. She even used objects to explain herself to the journalists who weren’t “getting it.”

The hit NBC comedy sketch series is reportedly earning their highest ratings in two decades, partially thanks to their politically charged skits. On top of that, the show recently announced that they’re expanding mediums. “Introducing SNL’s first-ever Snapchat show! Watch SNL Stories “Boycott” on @Snapchat Discover,” a post from their social media page read on Feb. 10. After the latest surprise appearances, fans are already pumped to see what and who is next on the roster!

