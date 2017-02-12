Tori Kelly Is A Green & Gold Goddess On The Red Carpet At The 2017 Grammys

REX/Shutterstock

Before she was set to light up the stage at the 59th Grammy Awards, Tori Kelly had to just strut her stuff down the red carpet in a hunter green, ruffled dress. The low and high gown accented with golden accessories made her look like an absolute goddess. Gorgeous!

You can tell by the way Tori Kelly, 24, uses her walk, she’s a rock star, who had no time to talk. Actually, Tori had time to pose and show off her style ahead of the Feb. 12 awards show, burning up the red carpet of the 59th Grammy Awards with her own brand of style.

Though Tori is usually seen with a guitar slung around her waist, she may have been feeling more of a disco mood during the 2017 Grammys. After all, she was tapped to join Demi Lovato, 24, and Andra Day, 32, to honor Barry Gibb, and the rest of the Bee Gees in an epic tribute, according to Billboard. 2017 marks the 40th anniversary of the band best known for their No. 1 singles from the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. So expect Tori, Demi and Andra to pull off their best John Travolta, 62.

Tori can pull off so many different types of looks – from rocker, to disco queen to a classic Hollywood starlet. While appearing at the 2016 Emmy Awards, the “Nobody Love” singer went complete glam. Gone was the torn-jeans rocker, and instead, Tori walked out a gorgeous strapless dress that made her figure look even more amazing!

Her hair was the real star of the show, as she was flaunting the work of celebrity hairstylist, Nikki Providence. The cascading curls fell effortlessly down her neck, giving her an elegant look that was absolutely stunning! She matched that look up with some minimal makeup, which was such a great idea. A nude, pink lip and just a hint of a rosy cheek meant that her hair was the star of the show.

What did you think about Tori’s look on the Grammys’ red carpet, HollywoodLifers? Did you love it or loathe it? Are you excited to see her tribute to the Bee Gees?