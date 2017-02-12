Taraji P. Henson Is ‘Out Of This World’ In Space-Inspired Dress At The Grammys

REX/Shutterstock

There is certainly no figure hidden here! Taraji P. Henson stunned in a curve-hugging dress at the 59th Grammy Awards. The actress sparkled in short purple dress, which gave off major Prince vibes. You have to see her fabulous look!

Taraji P. Henson, 46, looked absolutely incredible at the Grammys in a sparkling purple mini-dress. The actress appeared in the amazing get-up as she presented Best Rap Album honor to Chance The Rapper at the Feb. 12 show. Taraji has a pretty amazing track record of looking fabulous! We still can’t get that Golden Globes barely-there gown out of our minds!

With exaggerated shoulders, Taraji rocked a space-inspired dress that was reminiscent of Prince’s iconic Purple Rain look. The silk dress featured embellishments of lightening, the sun, rain, clouds and more astronomical icons! Such a cool look and very relevant to her latest film, Hidden Figures! Taraji showed off a different beauty look, with her sharply cut hair pulled back off of her face.

Taraji is coming off of a huge evening at the NAACP Awards. She was honored with Best Actress for her empowering role in Hidden Figures, and also took home the prize for Best TV Drama Series Actress, for her role as Cookie in Empire. SO deserving! The actress is also be at the Oscars on Feb. 26. While she was absolutely snubbed in the Best Actress category, she will be there to represent Hidden Figures, which is nominated for Best Picture! We cannot wait to see what she wears then!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Taraji’s fabulous Grammys look? Let us know! Make sure you watch The Grammy Awards on CBS at 8PM on Feb. 12!

