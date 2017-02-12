Sturgill Simpson Performs Beautiful Rendition Of ‘All Around You’ At The Grammys

Courtesy of CBS

After winning Best Country Album, singer Sturgill Simpson took the Grammy Awards stage to perform his song ‘All Around You,’ from his award-winning album. What an incredible performance!

Sturgill Simpson, 38, performed a stunning rendition of his song “All Around You” at The Grammys on Feb. 12 form his award-winning album A Sailor’s Guide to Earth. While the album already took home the award for Best Country Album, it’s also up for the biggest award of the night — Album Of The Year.

With a full horns and strings section behind him, Sturgill Simpson made himself known to the many viewers who once questioned why he was even nominated. Strumming his guitar and belting out his lyrics, Sturgill gave a powerful performance with the horns serving as an emotional build. Sturgill wrote the song as a message of hope for his young son, born in 2014. It’s truly such a beautiful song.

While Sturgill is somewhat of an anomaly in the Album Of The Year category, he is well-aware of the obscurity. He joins Adele, Beyonce, Justin Bieber and Drake, all mega-superstars, in the category. In response to the nomination, Sturgill put a new T-shirt up for sale on his website, that read, ““WHO THE F— IS STURGILL SIMPSON?”

“It was far beyond anything I could ever expect in this lifetime,” he told The Tennessean. “I’m elated, and kind of speechless, to be perfectly honest.” A Sailor’s Guide To Earth is the 38-year-old’s third album. Sturgill, a Kentucky native, released his first album in 2013, but his latest album is his first major label release. He was nominated for a Grammy in 2015 for Best Americana Album, for Metamodern Sounds In Country Music, but lost to Roseanne Cash.

what did you think of Sturgill Simpson's Grammys performance?

