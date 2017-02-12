Solange Wins 1st Grammy: See Outpour Of Love For Beyonce’s Sister From Fans

REX/Shutterstock

Congrats are in order! Beyonce’s younger sister, Solange, just won her very first Grammy for Best R&B Performance — a category Rihanna was also nominated for — and fans are freaking out on Twitter! See their reactions below.

We’re so excited! Solange Knowles won Best R&B Performance at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, making it her first win at the Grammys EVER! Beyonce‘s sister’s performance of “Cranes In The Sky” beat out Rihanna, BJ the Chicago Kid, Ro James, and Musiq Soulchild.

It was her only Grammy nomination for anything off her album, A Seat At The Table, so that made the win extra special. And because of it, her fans went wild on Twitter! To see what they said, take a look below.

Solange and Beyoncé are the only sisters in history to have a #1 album and won a Grammy in the same year. pic.twitter.com/seAfMpSfHd — Wil (@BADDlEWILL) February 12, 2017

#1 album, 89 metacritic score, & now a Grammy. Solange had a better era than all the pop girls aside from her big sister pic.twitter.com/V8I3UdrRcc — KuntyeWest (@kuntyewest) February 12, 2017

sooo proud of solange she deserved that grammy! #myqueen 💓 — cake faced comf (@xoComfort) February 13, 2017

Congrats to solange for winning her first grammy. — Ty Luca (@stayparanoidTY) February 13, 2017

Aw Solange won a grammy❤ She deserves it! — J. (@byejewels) February 12, 2017

shoutout to solange for the grammy win!!! — eboni (@richkidsalsa) February 12, 2017

solange won a grammy all i can do is smile now :)

:):):):) — beytwice (@u_played_urself) February 12, 2017

Solange deserved that Grammy. Don't try it hunties — PI deserved better (@illcurable) February 12, 2017

Isn’t that amazing?! We can almost feel the love through the computer screen. And we’re just as excited for Solange. Now she can celebrate with Beyonce tonight, because there’s no doubt Queen Bey will be winning some awards of her own later. She might even take home the Best Album Of The Year award for Lemonade.

