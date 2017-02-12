Solange Wins 1st Grammy: See Outpour Of Love For Beyonce’s Sister From Fans

Congrats are in order! Beyonce’s younger sister, Solange, just won her very first Grammy for Best R&B Performance — a category Rihanna was also nominated for — and fans are freaking out on Twitter! See their reactions below.
We’re so excited! Solange Knowles won Best R&B Performance at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, making it her first win at the Grammys EVER! Beyonce‘s sister’s performance of “Cranes In The Sky” beat out Rihanna, BJ the Chicago Kid, Ro James, and Musiq Soulchild.
It was her only Grammy nomination for anything off her album, A Seat At The Table, so that made the win extra special. And because of it, her fans went wild on Twitter! To see what they said, take a look below.
Isn’t that amazing?! We can almost feel the love through the computer screen. And we’re just as excited for Solange. Now she can celebrate with Beyonce tonight, because there’s no doubt Queen Bey will be winning some awards of her own later. She might even take home the Best Album Of The Year award for Lemonade.
