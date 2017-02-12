Kellyanne Conway will not be ignored! ‘Saturday Night Live’ has done yet another hilarious spoof on the Trump administration, this time aimed at counselor Kellyanne, as she tries to work her way back onto CNN with a less than sexy seduction.

Fatal Attraction was scary, but not as scary as Saturday Night Live‘s Feb. 11 spoof on the movie starring Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon) and CNN’s Jake Tapper (Beck Bennett) as the seductress and her prey. In the dark parody, President Donald Trump‘s counselor is more than a little angry that she can’t get booked on CNN anymore do her credibility issues (“alternative facts” anyone?).

The State Of The Union host comes home to find none other than a lingerie-wearing Kellyanne sitting in his apartment in the dark waiting for him. “I just want to be a part of the news, Jake,” she says. “What was I supposed to do?”

“You’re sick, Kellyanne!” he shouts at her, before she pulls out a knife and teases him with how many “clicks” he’ll get if she comes on. He persistently says no until she threatens his life and he offers up other CNN hosts who will interview her. “Fareed Zakaria?! I have an office in the White House!” she screams, hilariously demanding Jake’s respect and implying she will take nothing short of a personal interview with him.

“You’re a monster!” he screams at her for breaking into his home and harassing him just because she’s jonesing to be on the news so bad. That’s when Kellyanne begins to gloat about how she always gets her “Kellyanne Con-way” before falling backwards out of an open window and slamming onto the sidewalk below. OMG!

But, just when you think Trump’s counselor is dead, her mangled body reshapes itself and she looks up at Jake, reassuring him she’s fine, but she’s only got a few more lives left now. Yikes!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Saturday Night Live‘s Kellyanne sketch? Give us all your thoughts below!