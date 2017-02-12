REX/Shutterstock

OMG, the studio version of Selena Gomez’s ‘Feel Me’ is here! Sel performed the track throughout her ‘Revival’ tour, and now, the real thing has leaked online. Take a listen right here!

Selena Gomez, 24, first introduced her unreleased track “Feel Me” while performing on her Revival tour last May, but now, a full version of the song has finally released online. Fans went nuts on Twitter after the song surfaced, and you can listen to the full thing here:

When the song first debuted on Sel’s tour, we couldn’t help but speculate that it might be about her ex, Justin Bieber, 22, and now that we’re reliving the lyrics, it certainly seems to be about their volatile relationship. Check ’em out here:

No one love you like I love you

I never cheated, never lied

I never put no one above you

I gave you space and time

And now you’re telling me you miss me

And I’m still on your mind

We were one in a million

Our love is hard to find

Do you stay up late

Just so you don’t dream?

Every time your lips touch another

I want you to feel me, I want you to feel me

Every time you dance with somebody

I want you to feel me, I want you to feel me

Do your days get a little bit lonely?

Nights get a little bit colder?

Heart beat a little bit louder?

Days get a little bit longer?

Nights get a little bit colder?

Heart beat a little bit louder?

When you’re running, who you run to?

Where do you go to hide?

When she ain’t giving you enough to

Get you through the night

I won’t be caught up in the middle

Through your highs and your lows

Baby, ‘long as you’re not with me

You’ll always be alone

Do you stay up late

Just so you don’t dream?

Every time your lips touch another

I want you to feel me, I want you to feel me

Every time you dance with somebody

I want you to feel me, I want you to feel me

Do your days get a little bit lonely?

Nights get a little bit colder?

Heart beat a little bit louder?

Days get a little bit longer?

Nights get a little bit colder?

Heart beat a little bit louder?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Feel Me”? Do you think it’s about Justin Bieber?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.