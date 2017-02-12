Rihanna’s Grammys Outfit: Flaunts Midriff In Orange Crop Top & Full Skirt

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Rihanna shut it down on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards as she rocked a full black ballgown skirt, paired with a sparkling orange crop top, that allowed her to show some skin in a sexy way that worked so well on our fave BadGal.

Rihanna, 28, turned heads when she stepped out at the Staples Center for the 2017 Grammy Awards in LA on Feb. 12 where she flaunted her figure in a sexy, daring look — and we loved it! She’s never one to play it safe on the red carpet and always has fun with her fashion, and that’s just what she did on this occasion in her stylish separates.

RiRi’s sparkling orange halter top allowed her to show off her tattoos and her toned midriff and was just as sexy when she turned around to reveal that it was practically backless, save for one thin black strap holding it together. While her top was totally hot, her full, tiered skirt balanced out the silhouette, adding volume and drama to her look. She paired it with long curls and looked gorgeous as she shut it down in the get-up. Sexy, formal, and chic — her look was exactly what we were hoping to see on the star.

RiRi can do no wrong when it comes to the red carpet and she always keeps us guessing with her versatile choices.

While we loved Rihanna’s stylish, high-fashion separates, what did you think of her outfit? Did you love the way she flaunted her midriff in the voluminous look? Check it out above and let us know and be sure to see who else topped our Grammy Awards best dressed list.

