Rihanna Rocks Long, Highlighted Hair At Grammys With Serious Throwback Look

REX/Shutterstock

Yassss, RiRi! Rihanna gave us serious throwback vibes at the Grammy Awards with a look that resembeled her hair back at the 2013 Grammys. Did you love her long, highlighted hair?

Rihanna was a stunner at the Grammys, held live from Los Angeles on February 12. She rocked super long waves, highlighted to perfection. Rihanna looked stunning, and her hair totally reminded us of her 2013 Grammys beauty look when she sported blonde highlights with a classic red lip.

Rihanna’s hair was styled by Yusef, who posted on Instagram just before the show: “Setting the stage for this years #Grammys2017 I can’t wait #yuslay @factorydowntown #ghdimpact @MatrixUSA #Matrix #MatrixHair #StyleLink#LIVERAW #MatrixBrandAmbassador.”

In the photo were Matrix Biolage products and ghd hair tools. Their Curve Soft Curl Iron gave Rihanna super shiny locks, and the Matrix Style Link Perfect Volume Fixer Volume Hairspray gave her look extra volume and hold. Not only was the look similar to her previous Grammys look from 2013, but it was also a lookalike style to her curly highlighted hair when she first hit the scene in 2005 with her debut single, “Pon de Replay.”

For her makeup, Rihanna put the focus on a brown smokey eye that was blended out into a cat eye shape. Smudging black liner along her lower and top lash line, Rihanna completed her makeup with a soft pinky-nude lip.

Although we didn’t smell her up close and personal, we bet she smelled amazing. She just released a new fragrance just in time for Valentine’s Day called Kiss by Rihanna. It’s a gorgeous baby blue color with notes of orange blossom, gardenia, peony, juicy plum and seductive woods.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Rihanna’s Grammys hair and makeup?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.