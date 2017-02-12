Image Courtesy of CBS

You just never know what’s going to happen at the Grammy Awards, but that didn’t stop us from being totally shocked when Rihanna whipped out a flask at the big show on Feb. 12! Don’t they have a bar there?! See the hilarious video for yourself, right here.

Whoa there! There are always tons of surprises at the Grammy Awards (how could there not be with a room full of the biggest music performers in the world?) but the 2017 show still blew us away when Rihanna was caught trying to hide a flask from wandering cameras! Uh oh!

The gorgeous singer was clearly trying to keep her sneaky drinking on the down low, but unfortunately a camera grazing the crowd caught her looking extra-guilty with a shocked face looking right into the camera as she tried to quickly screw the cap back on. Sooo embarrassing!

Rihanna stares straight into the camera as she tries to put away her flask #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/8z7dx8pZfp — Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017

We can’t help but wonder why Rihanna felt the need to sneak her disco juice into the big show. Surely there must be a bar available to the stars? Was she really so bored that she needed something to up the excitement? Our best guess: the bad bitch in her just wanted to get lit at the wild show. Who can blame her?! Later on in the show, she stopped even trying to hide it and just swigged it loud and proud!

To be fair, she seemed to be having a lot of fun, especially when her bestie Katy Perry was on the stage singing her new song “Chained to the Rhythm!” She was singing, dancing and clapping for her friend, and definitely didn’t look bored! Plus, she got out of her seat to give Adele a standing ovation, and cracked up when 21 Pilots beat her out for an award and accepted it in undies.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Rihanna pulling out a flask? Why do you think she brought it along? Let us know!

