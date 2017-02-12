Bruno Mars Dresses As Prince In Grammys Tribute With The Time: See Epic Performance

Courtesy Of CBS

Everyone partied like it was 1999! The Prince tribute at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Feb. 12th featuring Bruno Mars dressed as Prince and The Time was pretty amazing. Keep reading for all the details on this unforgettable performance!

Bruno Mars, 31, shredded the guitar dressed exactly like Prince during his amazing Grammys tribute. Bruno followed 80’s Soul Funk Group, The Time, to bring the house down at the Staples Center in Los Angeles during an amazing tribute to Prince who passed away April 21, 2016 at the tender age of 57. The 59th annual Grammy Awards was hosted by funnyman James Corden, 38, who introduced The Time who sang “Jungle Love” and “The Bird” for the amazing tribute. Then Bruno joined the fellas busting out “Let’s Go Crazy.” The crowd, full of the brightest stars in the music world, danced to the soulful rendition of the Prince hit. It was epic.

Prince racked-up 8 Grammys in his career that took off in the 1980’s when his album “Purple Rain” helped him earn his first two golden gramophone trophies. Prince would go on to be nominated for an incredible 36 total Grammy Awards throughout his years creating music for some of the biggest names in the industry including Stevie Nicks, The Bangles and Sinead O’Connor. While Prince may no longer be on this Earth, the music he left behind will insure that he will never be forgotten.

Bruno Mars shreds his way through that Prince tribute #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/v8IoNzNW8y — Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017

The 2016 Grammys featured a sweet David Bowie tribute by Lady Gaga and the 2017 tribute to Prince was equally touching. Music fans who watched the big show also enjoyed a tribute to another Grammy winner, George Michael, who died in Dec. 2016, at the age of 53. The tributes were among the many amazing performances throughout the night. Adele kicked the show off followed by incredible appearances by Beyonce, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and a sweet collab appearance by Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the amazing Prince tribute by The Time and Bruno Mars at the Grammy Awards? What was your favorite moment of the big award show?

