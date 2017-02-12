Inside Niall Horan’s ‘Super Chill’ Night Out At Grammys Parties With Bevy Of Beauties

REX/Shutterstock

Niall Horan is continuing to live the dream as he hits-up all the Hollywood hot spots ahead of the Grammy Awards Feb. 12. But, the boybander is staying remarkably low-key and well behaved — HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on Niall’s ‘super chill’ party night!

Considering he’s a young, hot, (albeit former) boybander in his prime, Niall Horan is ridiculously well behaved when he hits the town! None of those infamous Justin Bieber-style party-hard antics for this clean-cut 23-year-old — oh no siree! Niall prefers his evenings to be low-key, grown-up, business-like, and not involving any restaurant janitor’s mop buckets, thank you very much. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on Niall’s pre-Grammys party night out — and, although it involved a couple of hot chicks, it was predictably, “super chill.”

“Not sure who the two girls were with Niall, but there definitely didn’t seem to be any kind of romantic interest, at all,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They looked like either friends, family, or work-related people — he hung with them both all night but there was no flirting at all. Niall was really well behaved actually, he wasn’t hitting on anybody or acting like a douche. He was super chill and low key, just mingling with the crowd and talking-up a storm. Looked like he was on a definite networking mission kinda vibe rather than a pick-up one.”

Refreshing, right? Well, unlike the Biebs, Niall tends to have a much-more squeaky-clean image to maintain. However, just like the Biebs, Niall has a “thing” for Selena Gomez! The super cute twosome even dated for a hot minute last year, and Niall continues to gush non-stop about the brunette beauty to this day. In a video with Wild 949, shot back in Dec. 2016, the former One Direction member raved about Sel’s stunning looks. When one of the hosts said Selena was beautiful, Niall amped it up and replied, “She’s very beautiful.” Awww! He’s SO cute!

Things got a bit crazier when the other host daringly said, “Would you be willing to fight Justin though? He seems to still be in love with her. If anything happens he’s going to be like, ‘Where’s Niall?’” Let that process. Niall shook off any awkwardness and gave it a big ole’ laugh. The video cuts out but it sounds like Niall replied, “I’m friends with him, so…” Phew! He’s a lover, not a fighter, ladies.

