Mischa Barton’s Downward Spiral Continues: Crashes U-Haul Into Apartment Building

This is just so sad. Mischa Barton crashed a U-Haul as she was moving to a new apartment building and the details are just heartbreaking.

Poor, Mischa Barton! The 31 year-old crashed into an apartment building as she was driving a U-Haul truck after moving out of her previous West Hollywood digs. The O.C. actress hit the overhead support with the top of the carport, according to TMZ. Yikes!

The police were called and Mischa was definitely shaken after the incident, which is understandable. The crash comes just weeks after she was hospitalized voluntarily for one night. Mischa’s previous neighbors reportedly got in the habit of calling the police every few months due to her behavior.

“While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours,” Mischa told People after her recent hospital stay. Doctors found date rape drug GHB in her system. That’s so scary! “Thank you so much for all the love guys. It means the world to me. There is too much going on in the world so I appreciate this more than ever,” she tweeted to her fans after the incident.

Mischa’s neighbors became concerned when she began hanging over her balcony and was ranting about her mother being a witch. Her old neighbors allegedly were fed up with having to call the police every few months because of Mischa’s behavior, according to TMZ. She reportedly did fight with her mother “that really pushed her over the edge,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com.

Only two weeks after her hospital stay, Mischa was out partying with friends. They played pool and smoked outside. Hopefully, Mischa feels better and has got things back in order. She previously spent two weeks in a psychiatric ward in 2009 following what she called a “full-on breakdown.”

