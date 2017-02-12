REX/Shutterstock

Maren Morris is beauty goals at The Grammys! From her loose, long locks to her purple shadow, the country star definitely made a statement at her first ever Grammy Awards!

Maren Morris, 26, broke country music stereotypes on Feb. 12 at The Grammys by wearing her hair long and loose, rather than rocking typical big country curls! The “My Church” singer stunned at her first Grammys in a bold, purple Michael Costello gown, with an equally gorgeous beauty look!

Maren rocked her bayalage hair in natural waves, which lay beautifully atop her lace bodice gown. She stunned with purple shadow and long lashes, but kept it simple and on-trend with a nude lip. Maren made a bold statement with thick brows and thick eyeliner.

Maren is nominated for four Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist! It’s a huge accomplishment for the singer, whose album Hero came out in June 2016. She will perform at the show with Alicia Keys in a cross-genre performance of Maren’s song “Once.” The singer joked with Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet that to prepare, she takes a few deep breaths and a shot of tequila! “I’m from Texas!” Maren giggled. “Anything Tex-Mex is my M.O.” We’re with you, girl!

While this is her first Grammys, Maren has been working in the country music scene since moving to Nashville in 2010! The “’80s Mercedes” singer released her first album in 2005 when she was just 15 years old. Even though she wasn’t recognized for her early recordings, she did write songs for some of the biggest singers in country. She co-wrote “Last Turn Home,” which Tim McGraw sang, and “Second Wind,” recorded by Kelly Clarkson.

Maren is also joined in country music Grammy noms by Sturgill Simpson, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett — a sweeping number of nods for the country community. “I do feel that country kind of cleaned up at the Grammys,” Maren said to the New York Post. “I think it’s going to be a very eye-opening night — especially for people who may not think they’re fans.”



