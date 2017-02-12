AP Photos

Country star Maren Morris is taking us all to her church tonight in her fabulous Grammy Awards gown! The singer looked gorgeous in a purple lace gown as she took on the red carpet as a first-time nominee!

Maren Morris has arrived, everybody! The 26-year-old, who is nominated this evening for four Grammy Awards, dazzled on the red carpet wearing a purple, lace bodice gown by one of our personal fave designers, Michael Costello. Maren is just one of two country stars nominated for four Grammys in 2017, including Best New Artist! Go girl! At the Grammys, she will be performing with Alicia Keys and revealed she will be singing her song “Once.”

The “My Church” singer rocked an absolutely stunning purple gown. She showed off some serious leg in the Costello design. She kept accessories to a minimum, with a few rings. Maren also matched her purple look with equally as gorgeous make up and hair. She kept her locks in loose curls and complemented the purple palette with purple eyeshadow. Love!

An additional accessory for the evening, which may be her cutest, is Maren’s mom! She told ABC that her mom will be on her arm at the Grammys, instead of singer/songwriter BF Ryan Hurd, and she is there looking equally as fabulous! “She, I think, called the shots on the Grammy date situation a long time ago. So she’s got first dibs.” Aw!

Maren is also joined in country music Grammy noms by Sturgill Simpson, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett — a sweeping number of nods for the country community. “I do feel that country kind of cleaned up at the Grammys,” Maren said to the New York Post. “I think it’s going to be a very eye-opening night — especially for people who may not think they’re fans.” However, Maren is not set to perform with one of her country counterparts. Instead, she’ll be taking the Kodak Theater stage with Alicia Keys! Two powerhouse voices coming together — that’s a mash-up we can’t wait for!

HollywoodLifers, do you like Maren Morris’s Grammys look? Let us know and make sure to watch the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12 at 8:00 PM on CBS!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.