Grammys: Lukas Graham & Kelsea Ballerini’s Epic Mash-Up Of ‘Peter Pan’ & ‘7 Years’

Image Courtesy of CBS

How can you NOT love a duet by Lukas Graham& Kelsea Ballerini?! The Danish pop/soul band and the country cutie took the stage at the Grammys Awards, and we loved every second of their epic duet! We have all the details on it, right here.

Wow, Lukas Graham and Kelsea Ballerini really brought their A-game to the 2017 Grammy Awards on Feb. 12! Lead vocalist Lukas Forchhammer, drummer Mark Falgren, bassist Magnus Larsson, and keyboardist Morten Ristorp all slayed the stage with the country star while performing their hit “7 Years” along with her “Peter Pan.” The two unlikely songs went together so perfectly!

Kelsea and @LukasGraham performing 7 Years and Peter Pan at the #GRAMMYs! pic.twitter.com/1z39n7e7qX — KB Updates (@KelseaOnTour) February 13, 2017

The guys looked nerdy-chic during their rousing performance in skinny sharp suits, but it was Kelsea who stole the show in a technicolor knitted body suit and flowing wavy blonde hair cascading over her slim shoulders. So sexy and cool! She kept her makeup simple with her cheeks highlighted and tons of black mascara over a slight smokey eye.

The four Danish performers really rose to fame over the course of 2016. First they burst on the scene with their emotional hit “7 Years,” where Lukas sings about an aging man’s story and the things he learned along the way. It was so catchy and tender, we just couldn’t ignore it! Then their follow up “Mama Said” had an even funner vibe, while still maintaining a message of being yourself and appreciating what you have. Their most recent song “You’re Not There” is more sad, but still grips your heart in a special way no one else can. We hope to see so much more from these up and coming young stars!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the mash up? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.