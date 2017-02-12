Leslie Jones Transforms Into Donald Trump On ‘SNL’ & Gives Alec A Run For His Money

Move over, Alec Baldwin! Leslie Jones dressed up as Donald Trump on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and it was hilarious!

Alec Baldwin, 58, hosted Saturday Night Live on Feb. 11 and of course brought his Donald Trump impression out for a funny People’s Court sketch. There was however, a SNL cast member has had wanted to step into the President’s shoes on the show. Leslie Jones, 49, starred in a hilarious sketch about wanting to take over the Trump character when Alec stops.

“For a long time, you know, I never thought that it could be a possibility,” Leslie told the camera at the start of the prerecorded sketch. “I never dreamed I could play the president,” she admitted, “but then Melissa [McCarthy] played [Sean] Spicer and I was like, ‘Yo, why can’t I play Trump?'” The rest of the sketch showed Leslie trying to nail President Trump’s mannerisms before she gets hilariously rejected by Lorne Michaels.

Melissa certainly did cause a sensation with her Sean Spicer impression last week. She came back and once again had the audience cracking up and even took on Nordstrom for dropping Ivanka Trump’s brand. “That’s Nordstrom’s loss. These are high quality products, I’m wearing one of her bangles now!” Melissa yelled. “It’s beautiful, shimmery, elegant and $39.99,” as the QVC information appeared on the screen.

Meanwhile, Alec did another great Trump impression during the People’s Court sketch where he appeared against the federal judges who blocked his executive order travel ban. When he called in a character witness he said, “Someone who’s known me for years, he’s family, he’s an incredible person with impeccable credentials. Mr. Vladimir Putin.” The episode was full of great bits that were just too funny!

