Laverne Cox Stuns With Dramatic Smokey Eye & Sleek Ponytail At The Grammys

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

All eyes were on Laverne Cox when she hit the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Feb. 12. While most of the attention was due to her stunning personality, we couldn’t ignore her on point hair and makeup! Get all the details on her epic beauty here.

When Laverne Cox, 32, showed up at the 2017 Grammy Awards we just about forgot everyone else was there. After all, Laverne has such a big and beautiful personality that she takes up all the space in almost every setting, and this year’s Grammys was no different. While we loved seeing her laugh and chat on the red carpet, her breathtaking hair and makeup definitely added to the magic that is Laverne.

The stunning actress flaunted her gorgeous raven black hair with a high, sleek ponytail that fell down her back. Laverne showed off her perfect high cheek bones with some epic contouring and her full lips with a sheer gloss. But it was her eyes, oh her over the top smoky eyes that made our jaws drop. She even had little jeweled appliques lining her lashes. Whoa!

Laverne has been one of our favorite stars since she got her big break on Orange Is The New Black and has since become a household name for her feminine beauty and LGBT advocacy. There are few people who are as beautiful inside and out as Laverne is and the Grammys should be so lucky to have a looker like her flaunting what she’s got at their epic award show. Now if we could just figure out how to get our hair as on point as Laverne’s, the world would be a better place.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Laverne’s gorgeous hair and makeup for the 2017 Grammy Awards? Give us all your thoughts below!

