Laverne Cox Gives Major Gladiator Vibes In Sexy Cutout Dress At Grammys

She’s not even at the Grammys as a nominated artist or performer — but Laverne Cox still totally stood out on the award show’s red carpet! The actress wowed in a one-shouldered dress with sexy side cutouts, and we can’t get enough of her stunning look.

The Orange is the New Black star totally turned heads when she showed up in a one-shouldered gown, which featured cutouts down her entire side that were held together with silver ties. Is anyone else getting major gladiator vibes from this look!?

She paired her look with a high, tight ponytail, with her dramatic eye makeup totally standing out to go with the dark look. Oh, and can we talk about those pointed silver nails and hoop earrings that totally complete the whole ensemble!? SLAY!

Laverne isn’t even in the music industry, but she’s attending the show as a presenter this year. Thanks to her incredible performance on the Netflix series, Laverne has emerged as one of the biggest stars of the last few years, so she’s definitely bringing some major star power to the ceremony!

The 2017 Grammys are sure to be a BIG night, with singers like Katy Perry, Beyonce, Adele, Bruno Mars and plenty more confirmed to take the stage with sure-to-be epic performances. Plus, of course, we’ll get to find out which artists are awarded for their incredible work over the last year — and the competition is bigger than ever! What a great year for Laverne to attend, right?!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Laverne’s look at the Grammys!?

