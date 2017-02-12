Lady Gaga Goes Half Naked & Flaunts Major Underboob At 2017 Grammy Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga looked fabulous as always at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in LA on Feb. 12th. In typical Gaga style, she stole the show in this look and we’re obsessed. Not only did Gaga slay on the red carpet, she is also set to perform at the awards show with Metallica. What did you guys think of Gaga’s outfit?

Lady Gaga, 30, stole the show at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in LA on Feb. 12th. Gaga always has to go all out with her look and we always love what she wears, no matter how bizarre it is. This year, considering she is set to perform with Metallica, she opted to get a giant moth tattoo on her back in honor of the band. We can’t tell if we think the tattoo is cool or a bit too much, what do you guys think?

We are freaking out over Gaga’s outfit because she looks unbelievably sexy. She opted to go pretty much half naked, of course, when she rocked a long-sleeve black leather top that was completely cutout and was barely a shirt. The top barely covered her bare breasts and her abs were on full display. She topped the entire look off with tiny little high-waisted black leather underwear with silver chains all over it. We’re obsessed with her huge feather and spiked collar and huge feather sleeves — were you?

Gaga opted to show off the huge tattoo on her back, just hours before the show, with the caption, “The Moth & Metallica ——->#ink #tattoo #MothIntoFlame #MetalliGa #metal #grammys @metallica.” Gaga has been prepping for her performance with the band and has seriously been getting into character. She posted a pic of her with the band and she’s in a full fishnet ensemble with leather underwear and a ripped up vintage Metallica band tee with leather lace-up boots and chains all over her.

What do you guys think of Gaga’s sexy Grammys outfit — did you love it or did you think it was a little too crazy?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.