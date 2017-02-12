Lady Gaga Stuns With Hot Pink Ponytail At Grammys

REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga, Lady gorgeous! The singer stunned at the Grammy Awards, held live in L.A. on Feb. 12. She rocked pink hair a a bold lip — get her beauty look below!

Lady Gaga really looked amazing at the 2017 Grammy Awards! She showed up on the red carpet nearly naked, wearing a skimpy shirt and shorts, showing off her incredible body.

Sarah Tanno was behind Gaga’s makeup look, taking her from a copper metallic smokey eye on the red carpet to a full-on bedazzled eye for her performance during the show. Working with Marc Jacobs Beauty, Sarah lined Lady Gaga’s eyes with Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in (Fine)Wine 47, blending it outwards in a round shape.

Sarah then used Marc Jacobs Beauty Twinkle Pop Stick Eyeshadow in Leila 416 (a rose copper shadow) along Lady Gaga’s eyelids before applying Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Pink Of Me 59 along the waterline. Before finishing her eye makeup with coats of black mascara, Sarah added Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Peridot 90 on the inside of the eyes and blended Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Blacquer 42 into the (Fine) Wine liner.

Lady Gaga’s lips looked amazing with a magenta-red lipstick that looked so creamy and hydrating thanks to Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Boy Gorgeous 222.

We are seeing so much of Gaga lately, and we are loving it! She just saw front row at Tommy Hilfiger‘s fashion show on Feb. 8. This season, it was held in Los Angeles, and Gigi Hadid stunned wearing her Gigi X Tommy collection on the runway.

At the fashion show, she rocked a platinum ponytail as well as an “eye mask” inspired makeup look with crystals all over her eyebrows. Her eyes were lined heavily in red and black — it was definitely a bold look!

At the Super Bowl, she performed the halftime show with stunning waves and pink eye makeup. Her hair (which had more subtle pink highlights than her Grammys style), was styled with Matrix products and her makeup was Marc Jacobs makeup.

