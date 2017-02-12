Kylie Jenner Debuts New Short Shaggy Hair In NYC — See Her Sexy Makeover

REX/Shutterstock

New York, new ‘do! Kylie Jenner looked fresh and fun while stepping out in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week with a drastic hair change. We’re digging this new, shaggy and short look she’s got going on. Do you love her makeover, too?

How cute does Kylie Jenner look? The Kylie Cosmetics magnate, 19, has been rocking long, lush locks for a long time now, but she changed things up majorly during New York Fashion Week. Kylie was spotted out and about in New York City on February 11 with a fun new haircut, opting to chop off her waist-length hair and go for a shaggy and chic lob with bangs.

It’s such a good look on her! The long bob gives her some versatility; she’s not committed to a super short cut, and can still style her hair how she would with her ultra long extensions. It’s just a little easier to manage now! This changes her whole style game, though. With the shaggy cut, all of Kylie’s sexy and skintight outfits now have some edge to them. It’s a welcome departure from her tried and true haircut, but we have a feeling she won’t be sticking with it for long; girl loves her some rainbow colored wigs!

Kylie’s been really busy at NYFW so far. She hit up the amazing Jeremy Scott show on February 10 and had the pleasure of sitting front row center with her friend Sofia Richie, 18! During that outing, Kylie was still rocking incredibly long black hair extensions. Was she hiding her cool new haircut that whole time? All eyes were on the girls not only because they looked amazing, but because the timing of their girls’ night seemed a little off. Sofia famously dated Justin Bieber, 22, in 2016, and he’s been spending a lot of time with Kylie’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 37. Uh oh! Is this going to cause some problems between the sisters?

HollywoodLifers, do you like Kylie’s shaggy haircut? Tell us in the comments!

