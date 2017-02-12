Kylie Jenner Eyeshadow Accused Of Causing Chemical-Induced Headaches: Shocking Complaints

Ouch! A group of at least 15 Kylie Cosmetics devotees have complained that their Kyshadow palettes are allegedly giving them headaches because they smell like chemicals, according to a new report. It was so bad that the Better Business Bureau got involved! Did they find anything worrisome?

Fifteen girls were so excited when they got their The Royal Peach Palettes in the mail from Kylie Cosmetics, but they were reportedly in for an unpleasant surprise. The long sought-after kyshadow product from Kylie Jenner‘s makeup line reportedly smelled like “chemicals and glue” when they opened up the palette! The customers filed complaints within the past two weeks with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) over the gross incident.

The kyshadow allegedly smelled like “paint thinner” and “spray paint,” according to some of the complaints. One person said the smell from The Royal Peach was so nauseating that she had to take it outside her house to get away from the odor! At least one customer complained to the BBB that the chemically smell gave them a “horrible headache.” That’s awful!

The BBB told TMZ that they investigated the complaints and discovered that the smell was coming from the glue from the packaging. But don’t worry; the kyshadow is totally safe to use! If you’re okay with the smell from the palettes that came out within the past couple weeks (that’s when the complaints were filed), then you can rock The Royal Peach without a care in the world!

There’s no word as of yet if Kylie Cosmetics changed the packaging that caused the complaints. We’re still looking forward to the opening of her Kylie Cosmetics pop up shop in New York City during NYFW. The shop is located in the luxe, fashionable SoHo neighborhood, and we’ve got our fingers crossed that we can get, like, at least one lip kit?

