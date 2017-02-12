‘L & HH’ Signs Major Star For New Season: Who’s Bringing The Drama To Hollywood?

Courtesy of Instagram

Whoa! This is total bombshell casting! ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ is adding a huge star to their cast for the upcoming season, and she’s bringing along her man. We have all the details about their big announcement right HERE!

Who’s ready for a heavy dose of drama on the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood? Our hands are definitely raised! The hit reality show reportedly inked a huge deal with singer Keyshia Cole, 35, and her ex-husband, former NBA Star Daniel Gibson, 30, according to MediaTakeOut. We’re way too excited about this news.

The Love & Hip Hop higher ups are definitely confident that Keyshia and Daniel are going to bring something major to the show, because they allegedly offered Keyshia a nearly $1 million contract, according to MTO. That’s insane. Daniel apparently isn’t getting paid anywhere near that, but that makes sense since she’s the hip hop star!

The casting choice is perfect for some prime entertainment. Keyshia and Daniel ended their three-year marriage in 2014 after he allegedly cheated on her. Daniel was reportedly sleeping with strippers in Houston behind Keyshia’s back, and spent $5000 at strip clubs. So yeah, seeing them forced together in one room is going to be a great way to spend the night in front of the television. We can’t wait!

Keyshia’s also been linked to hot hip hop stars like Shad Moss (Lil Bow Wow), Gucci Mane, and Chris Brown. Will any of them be making an appearance throughout the season? After the crazy encounters she’s had with them, we’d totally welcome it.

