Kelsea Ballerini’s Effortless Waves & Barely-There Makeup At The Grammys

Kelsea Ballerini stunned at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, pairing an effortless beauty look with a detailed dress. Click ahead to get all the details on Kelsea’s Grammys hair and makeup look!

Kelsea Ballerini, 23, has become one of our fave beauty girls on the country music scene, and she didn’t disappoint as she attended the Grammy Awards where she received a Best New Artist nomination and served as one of the evening’s performers.

Walking the red carpet, Kelsea went for an ethereal and fresh look, wearing a sheer nude gown with lace and floral detailing that ran from the bodice to the train of her floor-length dress. To complement her fairy-like dress, Kelsea chose a barely-there hair and makeup combo.

Parting her blonde hair down the middle, Kristin Ess created soft bends in Kelsea’s hair by using a curling iron on the mid-lengths of her hair only. This gave Kelsea a textured, effortless style that also happens to make for the perfect day-to-day look.

Kelsea’s makeup look came courtesy of Kelsey Deenihan and centered around her dewy skin, and long, fluttery lashes. To add a bit of definition to her eyes, Kelsey added some bronze liner along her lower lash line. Then, to finish off her look, a glossy neutral lip was added.

Just the night before at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, Kelsea showed off another stunning look, dressed in a glittering gold wrap gown with a plunging neckline and high slit at the front. Keeping her beauty look on the subtle side, Kelsea chose a structured high top knot and long lashes with a glossy neutral lip.

