Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Sheer Nude Gown With Embellishments At Grammys

Kelsea Ballerini absolutely killed it on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards. The nominee strutted her stuff at the Staples Center in a gorgeous sheer, embroidered dress.

It may have been her first-ever Grammys, but 23-year-old Kelsea Ballerini looked like a pro on the carpet, rocking a nude Ines Di Santo dress with a lace overlay and blue embroideries. She paired that with Stuart Weitzman shoes and a Judith Leiber handbag!

Of course, the singer was also rocking her engagement ring, her first red carpet since her big engagement on Christmas morning; she said on the red carpet that she’ll be tying the knot with Morgan Evans later this year!

Kelsea is set to take the stage with Lukas Graham at the Grammys. Of course, her career has absolutely blown up in the past year with “Peter Pan” taking the world by storm. She is nominated for Best New Artist, up against The Chainsmokers, Chance The Rapper, Maren Morris and Anderson .Paak.

“I feel like it just shows how awesome and cool and big country music is,” Keslea said about her nomination in an interview with The Boot. “Especially for me, working on my new album and just kind of thinking ahead to this year and what it holds, it’s really validating to feel that people do music and love music and fight for music for a living have listened to what I do and liked it enough to put me in the Top 5 this year, [and] makes me feel really encouraged going into this year.”

“Everyone in the category is actually, truly, really, really good, so I think it’s anyone game. It’s going to be great,” she added. Kelsea is currently working on her sophomore album, and it’s slated to be released in the Fall.

