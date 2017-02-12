Katy Perry Rocks Grammys With First Live Performance Of ‘Chained To The Rhythm’

AP Images

Katy Perry is back! The singer rocked the Grammys stage on Feb. 12 with her new hit, ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ and we’re officially obsessed! You have to get the details on her epic performance!

Katy Perry, 32, put on an epic performance at the 2017 Grammys Feb. 12! She performed her new hit, “Chained To The Rhythm” for the first time on the awards show stage and she killed it! Katy stunned in a black and white tuxedo suit and vintage shades while she rocked the stage.

Jamaica in di house 🇯🇲. Big up Cedella Marley's son SkipMarley performing with Katy Perry at the 2017 GRAMMYs. (📹 @THR Hollywood Reporter) pic.twitter.com/ETCB1naY9b — Team Jamaica (@JamaicaOlympics) February 13, 2017

She exuded straight confidence while she dance up and down the stage with her new platinum blonde hair. We’re just wondering where her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, 40, is cheering her on from!

The singer has officially made her comeback after taking the Grammys stage. She dropped the hit single, Feb. 10 and fans went wild. Katy teased the news of her single leading up to its release with cryptic social media posts. She had fans wondering if she would drop an album soon with her mysterious posts and message.

This was Katy’s first time on the Grammys stage in years and we think it was her best yet! She performed with Bob Marley‘s grandson, Skip Marley. The track has a laid-back reggae feel and we love it!

