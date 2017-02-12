Katy Perry Stuns At The Grammys With Platinum Blonde Bob & Icy Pink Makeup

AP Images

Katy Perry’s blonde bob just made its red carpet debut! The singer looked majorly glam in a sequin gown with platinum hair and sky-high lashes. See all the details on Katy’s look, ahead.

Katy Perry, 32, completely stole the show at the 59th annual Grammy Awards. The award show veteran announced she’d make her return to the stage just days before the Grammys via Twitter. Sporting a new makeover in the form of an icy blonde bob to go with her new music, we were more than ready to see what Katy would come up with.

For her big Grammys night, Katy chose a Tom Ford gown that featured two textures with sequins at the top and feathers along the bottom in a rose gold color that she then matched her makeup to. As a CoverGirl spokesmodel with her own Katy Kat line, naturally, Katy turned to some of her very own favorite products.

Using her new Katy Kat Pearl collection, Katy announced that there would be a flash sale on Walgreens so fans can copy her look. Sporting the most insanely long lashes we’ve ever seen, Katy wore frosty metallic rose eyeshadow and a pop of pink highlighter along her cheekbones with CoverGirl Katy Kat Pearl Shadow + Highlighter in Tiger Rose.

Katy’s stylist Jamie Mizrahi posted the below pic of Katy’s clean white mani by Kimmie Kyees and stacks of gorgeous Lorraine Schwartz rings.

Before she even hit the red carpet, Katy gave us the best close-up of her beauty look by doing her first Instagram Live ever. Answering fan questions, Katy shared that even though she’s blonde now, her jet black hair (which is the result of dye) is actually her favorite hair look. So if you’re already missing her long, dark locks, we have a feeling they’ll be making an appearance again soon.

