Katy Perry Shines In Metallic Silver Dress At 2017 Grammy Awards

Can we talk about Katy Perry’s look at the 2017 Grammy Awards?! The singer hit the red carpet in a silver gown with fringed skirt, making sure she totally stood out amongst the dozens of big stars at the event. Are you feeling the look?!

The 32-year-old kept her blonde hair shoulder-length for the event, opting for a fairly simple and purposely messy ‘do to let her dress do all the talking. She completed her look with sparkling pink eye shadow, dramatic lashes and blush-toned lips. What better way to make an entrance, right?!

Even though she’s not nominated for any awards this year, the 2017 Grammys are a big night for Katy — she’s giving the first live performance of her new song, “Chained to the Rhythm,” at the show! After teasing fans with the prospect of new music for months, the 32-year-old finally dropped the track on Feb. 10, and it’s already a hit. Now, her KatyCats are anxiously awaiting the album to go along with the single. Considering she hasn’t released a record since Prism in 2013, this is a long time coming!

Shockingly, Katy has actually never won a Grammy Award, although she’s been nominated thirteen times throughout her illustrious career. Hopefully 2018 will be her year with the release of this upcoming album — we’ll be waiting!

