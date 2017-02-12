Click to Skip Ad
Kate Middleton Stuns In Floral Off-The-Shoulder Gown At BAFTA Awards

Emily Longeretta Sun, February 12, 2017 3:29pm EST by Emily Longeretta Add first Comment
The royal couple could not look better! Escorted by a dapper Prince William, Kate Middleton could not have looked better in a black gown, covered in floral details.

Kate Middleton, 35, strutted her stuff down the red carpet on Sunday, February 12 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The Princess turned every head in a floor-length Alexander McQueen off-the-shoulder gown with a perfect Bardot neckline.

The black dress featured gorgeous floral details, ribbons, and tiers of gathered fabric from top to bottom. The Royal mother wore her hair back in a perfect, loose bun, and topped off the look with chandelier-style earrings and a thick cuff bracelet.

BAFTAs Photos: Best Dressed 2017

Of course the Dutchess’ best accessory was on her arm; Prince William looked so gorgeous in a black tuxedo and the couple were all smiles! The pair left their children Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 1, at home at the Kensington Palace, not far from the Royal Albert Hall.

Of course the award show was full off A-list names — from Amy Adams and Viola Davis to Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield — but it’s safe to say that Kate and William were the most anticipated arrival of the evening. It was the pair’s first red carpet appearance at an award show ever!

Prince William, 34, was set to present the BAFTA Fellowship at the end of the BAFTA Awards to comedy legend, Mel Brooks, 90. This would be his second time doing so — in 2014, he presented to Helen Mirren.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Kate’s look?

