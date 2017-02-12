Justin Bieber Plans To Attend The Grammys & Is Happy For Selena’s Success

Image Courtesy of Twitter/FameFlyNet

Justin Bieber is planning to attend the Grammys on Feb. 12, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, and he’s also excited to party afterwards! The singer isn’t even worried about a possible run-in with Selena Gomez, since he’s ‘happy’ for her success.

What a dream come true! After much speculation, it appears that Justin Bieber, 22, is still planning to attend the star-studded Grammy Awards on Feb. 12. “Right now Justin WILL be going, but in typical Bieber fashion, he could still change his mind, up until his ride arrives at his door,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He doesn’t love award shows, so he may skip last minute. Whether he opts out of the ceremony or not though, Justin’s confident he’s going to win, and he’s determined to party.” After his four nominations, he deserves it!

It’s the biggest night in music, so several A-list stars will be gracing the red carpet in the hottest fashions. Selena Gomez, 24, and her new beau, The Weeknd, 26, will also reportedly be attending together, but the Biebs isn’t worried in the least. Justin is happily moved on and is pleased to know that she’s been enjoying so much success. Our source explained, “If he cares about any kind of potential run-in, he’s not letting on. He’s happy for Selena, he really is.”

Justin has plenty to celebrate, considering how he’s up for the coveted prize, Album of the Year, thanks to his high charting album Purpose. He’s got some tough competition however, since Beyonce‘s Lemonade and Adele’s 25 are also nominated for the prestigious award. On top of that, he’s also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, and his track “Love Yourself” has two nominations with Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year. Way to go, Biebs!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin will shock the world by showing up? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.