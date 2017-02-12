Courtesy of Instagram

Poor Adele! Justin Bieber aired a live video from his Instagram account on Feb. 12, just hours before the 2017 Grammy Awards, and obviously fans were super excited to see what Justin would do. Unfortunately for the ‘Hello’ singer, the only thing JB did was make fun of Adele. Watch the video here.

“Why did Adele cross the road?” Justin Bieber, 22, asked his 77 million Instagram followers on Feb. 12, during a live Instagram session. “She wanted to say hello from the other side,” he added, while laughing hysterically at his own joke.

Obviously, it’s a reference to one of Adele’s most recent hits, “Hello,” for which she’s nominated at the Grammy Awards later tonight. Justin could just be having fun, and meant no harm by the joke, but the timing seems suspicious. He and Adele, 28, are going head-to-head in a number of categories at the Grammys in just a matter of hours. Most notably, they’ll both be competing for the biggest award of the night — Album Of The Year.

Oh my gawtt A video posted by Justin Bieber Updates™ (@justinbiebertracker) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:51am PST

At this time, it’s unclear if Justin will be attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, but if he does, there might be an awkward run-in between him and Adele. Especially after his joke about her was seen by millions of people.

And speaking of awkward run-ins, Justin may have another one if he ends up running into his ex, Selena Gomez, and her new love, The Weeknd, as they definitely plan on attending. Things could get very awkward later, so get ready! Not only will the entertainment be on the stage, but it’ll be off the stage as well.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Justin Bieber's joke? Was he just having fun or was he dissing Adele?

