Well, that’s one way to make a statement at the Grammy Awards. Singer Joy Villa didn’t just walk the red carpet on the biggest night in music — she did so wearing an outrageous gown with President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, ‘Make America Great Again’, splashed across the front.

Grammys viewers at home immediately took to Twitter to criticize Joy’s red, white and blue dress. “Feminist? But in a Tr*mp dress? Girl you in danger…” one user tweeted in reference to Joy’s Twitter bio, which includes “Feminist” as one of her attributes. “Joy Villa is so disappointing. The lengths she will go to look bad just to stand out is ridiculous,” another wrote. Well, stand out she did.

Putting this monstrosity aside, there have been some amazing red carpet ensembles tonight. Adele brought it as usual in a stunning emerald green number, while newcomer Maren Morris was beyond gorgeous in a lacy purple gown. We’re going to focus on them instead and try our best to forget about this Trump-related situation.

