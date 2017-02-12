Jennifer Lopez Wows In Long Fur Coat During ‘If You Had My Love’ — Message To Drake?

Jennifer Lopez amazed in an epic performance on Feb. 11. Did her song choice contain a message for Drake?

JLo ruled the stage on Saturday, Feb. 11 in an incredible white mini-dress and a floor-length white fur coat. Slay! Jennifer Lopez, 47, wowed the crowd with her fabulous dance moves (no surprise there), but did her song choice echo what’s going on in her personal life?

After a heart-pounding dance break, the singer tilted her head back and began singing “If You Had My Love” into her mic. Whoa! Was the song meant as a message for Drake, 30? Maybe the gorgeous singer is just showing Drake what he’s missing. It would not be the first time speculation arose around JLo’s cryptic messages. Just on Friday, Feb. 10, the “Waiting For Tonight” singer posted a puzzling message on Instagram.

“There’s no bad consequence to loving fully, comma with all your heart. You always gain by giving love,” it said. Hmmm. It’s a super sweet quote, but what does it all mean? Drake and Jen’s romance is rumored to be cooling off after a hot few months. The couple “have taken some time apart, not because they don’t want to be with each other, just because their schedules started getting insane,” a source told E!. “They have just cooled things off a bit and it’s not as fast as it was in the beginning,” the according to the insider. Now reports are already circling that Drake might be looking to get back with Rihanna! This is crazy!

