Jennifer Lopez Slays The Grammys Red Carpet With Chic Nude Beauty

REX/Shutterstock

So stunning! Jennifer Lopez could not have looked more gorgeous as she graced the 2017 Grammy Awards red carpet with her flawless presence. Too bad Drake wasn’t there to see!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, made a stunning entrance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, February 12, in Los Angeles, California. Although her lavender gown caught everyone’s eye upon her arrival, we just couldn’t help but notice her gorgeous and totally glam beauty look.

Wearing L’Oreal, Jennifer and her makeup artist, Mary Phillips, kept things neutral. Perfectly contoured with a light lavender eye shadow, J.Lo’s beautiful brown eyes were made to pop with black eye liner and mascara. However, her nude lips and perfectly toned skin were a real standout that let her overall look come together flawlessly.

On the red carpet, Jennifer took a moment to gush over her boyfriend, Drake, 30, who unfortunately was not by her side for the big event. Instead, Drake was busy performing for fans in Manchester, United Kingdom, as part of his international tour. However, Jennifer did confirm that they do, in fact, have a song they recorded together and we should be able to hear it very soon. So exciting!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — How do YOU feel about Jennifer’s beauty look at the Grammys? What is your fave part? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.