J.Lo Gushes Over Drake At Grammys After Split Rumors: I’ve Got ‘So Much Love For That Boy’

Leave it to Ryan Seacrest to get Jennifer Lopez to spill about her relationship with Drake at the Grammys! J.Lo couldn’t help but gush over her musical collaborator and rumored love interest on the red carpet — and she was totally blushing as she dished on how much love and respect she has for him.

Drake, 30, was in Europe performing during the 2017 Grammy Awards, but he was definitely on Jennifer Lopez’s mind as she walked the red carpet at the big event! E host Ryan Seacrest made sure to ask his pal some questions about her relationship with the rapper, and although she got a bit shy, she did send some major praise Drizzy’s way.

Jennifer admitted she has “so much love” for Drake, which we’re especially happy to hear considering the two have been at the subject of brutal breakup rumors lately. The Shades of Blue star didn’t confirm a romance, and it definitely seems things have fizzled out between these two, but there’s certainly still mad love between them.

During her red carpet interview, the 47-year-old also called Drake “brilliant” and “talented,” and confirmed that “creative sparks” flew when they worked together on new music. It’s still unclear when the pair’s collaboration will drop, but our ears will certainly be waiting patiently!

Drake and J.Lo were pretty much inseparable at the end of December — not only did they post cuddly photos to Instagram and spend New Year’s Eve together, but they were even caught kissing and slow dancing with one another on video during a makeshift prom after Christmas. The timing just wasn’t right, though, as he’s now overseas on tour for several weeks, while she’s back in the States, continuing her Vegas residency. We still have hope for these two, though!

