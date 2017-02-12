Jay Z Throws Star-Studded Pre-Grammys Brunch Party — But Where Was Beyonce?

REX/Shutterstock

What better way to prep for the Grammys than with a nice brunch? Jay Z hosted a little get-together for his RocNation peeps the morning before the 2017 Grammy Awards, and it looked like the place to be pre-Staples Center! There was just one person missing from the shindig — Beyonce!

This wasn’t your normal outing to get french toast and bloody marys with the girls! Jay Z‘s version of brunch was a star-studded affair the day before the 2017 Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles. The champagne was poppin’ for what we can only assume were the most expensive mimosas ever made by man, as music legends like Diddy and Fat Joe mingled with the best and brightest on Jay’s RocNation label — like Rihanna!

Noticeably absent was Beyonce, 35, who skipped her husband’s brunch party. She definitely gets a pass from Jay, 47, and everyone there, though; she’s heavily pregnant with twins! She probably doesn’t feel like going out more than she has to, especially when she’s set to perform at the Grammys the very next day. She has to save all her strength and energy for the big night!

We’re so excited to see what Beyonce does at the Grammys! She’s nominated for tons of awards, and is going up against Adele in all categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. This is going to be major. She’s also still going through with her performance after announcing her pregnancy on February 1, though reports say she’s been busy tailoring her routine to better suit her condition. She’s Queen Bey after all; she can do anything she puts her mind to!

