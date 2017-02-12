James Corden Recovers In ‘Disaster’ Grammys Opener With Rap Mocking Rihanna & Drake

Introducing the illest rapper at the 59th Grammy Awards: James Corden? Actually, after nearly blowing his entrance to the Feb. 12 show, the ‘Late Late Show’ host he could spit fire, dropping a rap that mocked Drake, Rihanna and Donald Trump!

Everyone expected James Corden, 38, to bring the funny (with his trademark edge) when he was picked to host the 59th Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, and much like the cast of Hamilton, the Late Late Show host wasn’t going to waste his shot. With mic in hand, James dropped some sick verses, making jokes about how he never thought he would ever host the show. He also took time to make fun of Drake, 30, and Rihanna, 28, noting that since they have such great chemistry on tracks like “Work,” they should date!

Except, they have. “Wait, they have?” said a shocked James. “How did it turn out?” Considering they’re not together, well. James quickly moved on, making sure to say that everyone needs to live their life to the fullest “because with President [Donald] Trump, we don’t know what comes next!”

Nice! James certainly ended his opening bit better than he started. His entrance was one flub after another. He tried to rise up through the floor, but the elevator got stuck. As he tried to walk down a set of stair, he fell and he tumbled right through what was supposed to be a big dance number. An upset James cried that it was a complete “disaster.” Thankfully, he pulled it together and proved that all he needed was a mic and beat to kick off the 2017 Grammys.

It makes perfect sense for James to host an awards show for the biggest names in music. After all, most of these musicians have shared a ride with James in an edition of Carpool Karaoke – from Selena Gomez, 24, to Britney Spears, 35, to Lady Gaga, 30. James may have also been the perfect pick to host this year for a sadder reason.

The Feb. 12 show planned a tribute to the late George Michael, who suddenly passed away on Dec. 25, 2016. James, after returning from the holiday hiatus, gave a touching tribute to the late singer, revealing that it was George who was the inspiration behind Carpool Karaoke. While it’s sad that he’s gone, it’s good to know that someone who sincerely loved him was at the helm of the show.

