OMG! James Corden just blew the Grammys audience away with an impromptu carpool karaoke that we NEVER thought we would see — including none other than little miss Blue Ivy Carter!
Blue Ivy Carter, 5, has definitely learned a little something from her celebrity parents, Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47. When host James Corden, 38, pulled together a surprise carpool karaoke skit for the 2017 Grammys, it was little Blue who totally stole the show!
The skit started out with James strapped into a cardboard cut-out of a car, and then grabbing artists like Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, Faith Hill and more for a “Sweet Caroline” singalong led by Neil Diamond. But, it was at the very end of the karaoke moment that Blue Ivy came running onto camera to join them, which hilariously left James totally starstruck!
PICS: Beyonce’s Amazing Grammys Performance
Although Blue didn’t sing, she flashed her sparkly purse for the camera while James wrapped his arm tight around her to make sure she was included. Sadly her mom and dad didn’t join the party, but that’s okay — Blue is enough of a star on her own!
Music lovers can catch the show online with CBS All-Access (after they enter in their cable information). CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE 2017 GRAMMYS LIVE STREAM.
Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What was YOUR favorite part of the Grammys carpool karaoke skit? Comment below, let us know!
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP