Courtesy of CBS

OMG! James Corden just blew the Grammys audience away with an impromptu carpool karaoke that we NEVER thought we would see — including none other than little miss Blue Ivy Carter!

Blue Ivy Carter, 5, has definitely learned a little something from her celebrity parents, Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47. When host James Corden, 38, pulled together a surprise carpool karaoke skit for the 2017 Grammys, it was little Blue who totally stole the show!

mashable: James Corden's star-studded "Carpool Karaoke" closes with a Blue Ivy cameo! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/9CzAUIvAWY — Jeannette Marshall (@OptioneerJM) February 13, 2017

The skit started out with James strapped into a cardboard cut-out of a car, and then grabbing artists like Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, Faith Hill and more for a “Sweet Caroline” singalong led by Neil Diamond. But, it was at the very end of the karaoke moment that Blue Ivy came running onto camera to join them, which hilariously left James totally starstruck!

Although Blue didn’t sing, she flashed her sparkly purse for the camera while James wrapped his arm tight around her to make sure she was included. Sadly her mom and dad didn’t join the party, but that’s okay — Blue is enough of a star on her own!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What was YOUR favorite part of the Grammys carpool karaoke skit? Comment below, let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.