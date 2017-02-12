Hottest Grammys Couples Of All-Time: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West & More

REX/Shutterstock

Whenever a Hollywood couple walks the red carpet at the Grammys, it’s a big deal. Over the years, so many of our favorite pairs have showed up and slayed. From Kimye to Ciara and Russell Wilson, these are the Grammys couples we’re still talking about.

We’re all secretly hoping that Beyonce and Jay Z finally walk the Grammys red carpet this year. But it’s time to take a look back at previous Grammys red carpets. While Kanye West says he’s boycotting the Grammys this year, we’ll never forget when he attended the 2015 show with Kim Kardashian. The couple showed up looking so fierce. Kim stunned in a long-sleeved gold gown. Kim and Kanye made the red carpet their stage and flaunted all sorts of PDA. They kissed, Kanye grabbed her butt — it was magical!

That same year, Nick Jonas and Olivia Culpo graced us with their presence on the red carpet. The very fashionable couple, who broke up a few months later, looked picture perfect together.

The Weeknd is set to attend the 2017 Grammys, and he may bring along his new love Selena Gomez. However, he had a very different date to the 2016 show. The Weeknd and then-girlfriend Bella Hadid walked the carpet together and stole the show. Bella wowed in a plunging black dress, and The Weeknd couldn’t keep his hands off of her!

Ariana Grande and Big Sean made their big Grammys debut as a couple in 2015. That same year, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert looked so in love on the red carpet. Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift never walked a red carpet as a couple when they were together, but he did walk with now-ex Rita Ora in 2014! Many of these couples may no longer be together, but their Grammys red carpet couple moments will live on forever!

